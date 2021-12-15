OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $160 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-9-5

(zero, nine, five)

Pick 4 Midday

2-2-5-7

(two, two, five, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

9-9-9-3-1

(nine, nine, nine, three, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $333 million

