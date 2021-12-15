OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $160 million
0-9-5
(zero, nine, five)
2-2-5-7
(two, two, five, seven)
9-9-9-3-1
(nine, nine, nine, three, one)
Estimated jackpot: $333 million
