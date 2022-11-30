journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

2-5-7

(two, five, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

2-7-8-2

(two, seven, eight, two)

Pick 5 Midday

8-8-3-1-5

(eight, eight, three, one, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000

In Other News
1
Former Hamilton assistant fire chief, a WWII veteran, dies
2
Deerfield Twp.’s signature park, Kingswood, to get obstacle course
3
Mason High School unveils mural to welcome students
4
Grant money give to 8 Butler County entities to move historical...
5
Popular root beer stand in Madison Twp. opens this weekend
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top