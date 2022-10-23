OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-8-8

(four, eight, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

7-8-1-7

(seven, eight, one, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

0-0-1-4-3

(zero, zero, one, four, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 610,000,000

