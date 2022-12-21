OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000
1-0-8
(one, zero, eight)
2-7-7-1
(two, seven, seven, one)
3-0-1-0-3
(three, zero, one, zero, three)
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
