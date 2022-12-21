OH Lottery

BreakingNews
Man in custody following standoff on I-71 in Warren County, highway closed
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

1-0-8

(one, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

2-7-7-1

(two, seven, seven, one)

Pick 5 Midday

3-0-1-0-3

(three, zero, one, zero, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

