OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $39 million
9-0-1
(nine, zero, one)
1-0-6-8
(one, zero, six, eight)
8-1-4-7-1
(eight, one, four, seven, one)
Estimated jackpot: $167 million
In Other News
1
Reward increased for information that leads to finding Hamilton woman
2
Federal COVID-19 program that pays for testing, treatment and vaccines...
3
Rising cost of construction materials may be reason for rash of thefts...
4
Ross Twp. begrudgingly agrees to pay Butler Co. Sheriff’s 911 dispatch...
5
Body found in West Chester pond is man who was missing