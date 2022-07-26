OH Lottery

BreakingNews
Reds to celebrate Dayton Day on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

2-7-4

(two, seven, four)

Pick 4 Midday

9-7-4-7

(nine, seven, four, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

8-4-7-9-2

(eight, four, seven, nine, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 145,000,000

