OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $57 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-6-2

(zero, six, two)

Pick 4 Midday

8-3-8-5

(eight, three, eight, five)

Pick 5 Midday

7-2-9-0-5

(seven, two, nine, zero, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $27 million

