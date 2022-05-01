OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $57 million
0-6-2
(zero, six, two)
8-3-8-5
(eight, three, eight, five)
7-2-9-0-5
(seven, two, nine, zero, five)
Estimated jackpot: $27 million
