OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
5-6-4
(five, six, four)
8-0-8-7
(eight, zero, eight, seven)
7-1-8-0-8
(seven, one, eight, zero, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000
