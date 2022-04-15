OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
6-7-5
(six, seven, five)
7-5-0-5
(seven, five, zero, five)
8-5-9-6-2
(eight, five, nine, six, two)
Estimated jackpot: $325 million
In Other News
1
Multiple search warrants served in Middletown Thursday as part of a...
2
YMCA has job openings: Job fair planned next week
3
Don’t wait: Your deadline to file taxes is Monday, April 18
4
5 uplifting stories: Middletown residents join ‘Saved by the Belt’...
5
McCrabb: Baseball diamond renamed for Hamilton man who has dedicated...