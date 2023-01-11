OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

2-2-3

(two, two, three)

Pick 4 Midday

1-4-3-4

(one, four, three, four)

Pick 5 Midday

2-4-1-1-1

(two, four, one, one, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000

