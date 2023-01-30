OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
0-2-1
(zero, two, one)
5-4-5-0
(five, four, five, zero)
4-2-3-6-1
(four, two, three, six, one)
Estimated jackpot: 613,000,000
