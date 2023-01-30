OH Lottery

BreakingNews
Tips led to Middletown bank robbery suspect's arrest; bond set at $250K
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-2-1

(zero, two, one)

Pick 4 Midday

5-4-5-0

(five, four, five, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

4-2-3-6-1

(four, two, three, six, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 613,000,000

