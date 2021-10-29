OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
9-7-3
(nine, seven, three)
9-2-8-1
(nine, two, eight, one)
6-1-8-2-5
(six, one, eight, two, five)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
In Other News
1
Butler County lawmaker says blocked crossing bill designed to get...
2
Kyle Schwarber sends pizzas to firefighters, a unique memorabilia...
3
Mall owners sign contract to bring indoor go-kart racing to Middletown...
4
Bicycle rider killed in crash this morning in West Chester
5
OVI checkpoint planned tonight in Butler County