OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Pick 3 Midday

9-7-3

(nine, seven, three)

Pick 4 Midday

9-2-8-1

(nine, two, eight, one)

Pick 5 Midday

6-1-8-2-5

(six, one, eight, two, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $116 million

