OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

9-5-3

(nine, five, three)

Pick 4 Midday

5-5-5-7

(five, five, five, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

6-5-7-5-8

(six, five, seven, five, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000

