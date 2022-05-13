BreakingNews
By The Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $99 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-8-2

(two, eight, two)

Pick 4 Midday

7-0-9-1

(seven, zero, nine, one)

Pick 5 Midday

4-9-9-4-7

(four, nine, nine, four, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $83 million

