journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 87,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-9-3

(four, nine, three)

Pick 4 Midday

9-4-3-9

(nine, four, three, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

7-3-1-2-7

(seven, three, one, two, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,200,000,000

In Other News
1
Pike County murder trial: Defendant’s mother testifies that whole...
2
Forest Fair demolition project receives state funding
3
Fairfield Twp. police chief among nearly 30 seeking Springfield chief...
4
Deerfield Handmade Market gives first-time artists visibility
5
Robert De Niro movie filming in SW Ohio seeks actor extras
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top