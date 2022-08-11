journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

2-1-8

(two, one, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

5-4-2-0

(five, four, two, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

2-4-6-8-1

(two, four, six, eight, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000

In Other News
1
Miami University among area schools staying with optional student...
2
Red Brick Friday Dog Days event attracts big crowd to downtown Oxford
3
Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office, SERVPRO conducting drive for victims of...
4
Middletown man charged with killing his uncle indicted for murder
5
Brady Seals to be ‘Groovin’ on the Green’ with Little Texas songs...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top