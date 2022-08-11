OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000
2-1-8
(two, one, eight)
5-4-2-0
(five, four, two, zero)
2-4-6-8-1
(two, four, six, eight, one)
Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000
