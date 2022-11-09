OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 189,000,000
4-2-0
(four, two, zero)
0-3-9-3
(zero, three, nine, three)
7-0-1-6-3
(seven, zero, one, six, three)
Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000
In Other News
1
Oxford Kiwanis holiday food drive exceeds goal
2
Butler County Commissioner Cindy Carpenter continues election night...
3
1 dead after stabbing at fire in Ross Twp.; second house heavily...
4
Ross and Talawanda schools face budget cuts in wake of levy losses
5
Storyteller Paul Strickland will bring hilarious tall tales to Fitton...