OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $64 million
1-9-0
(one, nine, zero)
5-3-6-3
(five, three, six, three)
0-5-2-3-0
(zero, five, two, three, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
In Other News
1
New Miami wins speed cameras case
2
MLB player Kyle Schwarber tells Middletown students they can achieve...
3
Middletown school board OKs $11.7 million COVID-19 aid plan after...
4
New mobile app ‘Fairfield FYI’ launches with hopes of improved...
5
El Caporal moves up the street into former Frisch’s location in Liberty...