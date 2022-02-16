Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
Updated 47 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $64 million

Pick 3 Midday

1-9-0

(one, nine, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

5-3-6-3

(five, three, six, three)

Pick 5 Midday

0-5-2-3-0

(zero, five, two, three, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

