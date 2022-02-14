OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
3-2-7
(three, two, seven)
8-8-9-2
(eight, eight, nine, two)
0-6-0-1-8
(zero, six, zero, one, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $183 million
