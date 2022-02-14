OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
Updated 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-2-7

(three, two, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

8-8-9-2

(eight, eight, nine, two)

Pick 5 Midday

0-6-0-1-8

(zero, six, zero, one, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $183 million

