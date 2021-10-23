OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-7-9

(two, seven, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

1-1-1-2

(one, one, one, two)

Pick 5 Midday

2-8-3-6-4

(two, eight, three, six, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $86 million

