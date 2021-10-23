OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
2-7-9
(two, seven, nine)
1-1-1-2
(one, one, one, two)
2-8-3-6-4
(two, eight, three, six, four)
Estimated jackpot: $86 million
