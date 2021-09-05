OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $345 million
9-6-0
(nine, six, zero)
2-5-6-4
(two, five, six, four)
6-9-6-0-8
(six, nine, six, zero, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $375 million
