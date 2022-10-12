OH Lottery

BreakingNews
Crews called to 'active incident' at Warren County Career Center
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 494,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-6-5

(seven, six, five)

Pick 4 Midday

2-3-8-3

(two, three, eight, three)

Pick 5 Midday

1-4-5-9-7

(one, four, five, nine, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 421,000,000

