journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-7-2

(seven, seven, two)

Pick 4 Midday

8-6-3-7

(eight, six, three, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

2-1-3-8-8

(two, one, three, eight, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 508,000,000

In Other News
1
Pike County murder trial Week 6: Wiretaps played for jury
2
Shooters Sports Grill could open in Hamilton in a year, owner says
3
Middletown business owners concerned with homeless issues; police...
4
Cincinnati’s Duke Energy Convention Center renovation plan unveiled...
5
‘Baker Hotel’ singer William Clark Green to perform Friday at Lori’s...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top