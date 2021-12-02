OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $112 million

Pick 3 Midday

4-1-1

(four, one, one)

Pick 4 Midday

6-4-4-8

(six, four, four, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

0-0-8-6-7

(zero, zero, eight, six, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $278 million

