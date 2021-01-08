OH Lottery

Pick 3 Evening

0-3-2

(zero, three, two)

Pick 3 Midday

1-6-3

(one, six, three)

Pick 4 Evening

5-1-5-2

(five, one, five, two)

Pick 4 Midday

3-8-7-4

(three, eight, seven, four)

Pick 5 Evening

5-2-6-2-6

(five, two, six, two, six)

Pick 5 Midday

1-2-8-0-2

(one, two, eight, zero, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $470 million

Rolling Cash 5

12-18-20-23-37

(twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000