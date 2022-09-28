OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 355,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

2-8-6

(two, eight, six)

Pick 4 Midday

3-5-4-4

(three, five, four, four)

Pick 5 Midday

0-2-8-6-2

(zero, two, eight, six, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 300,000,000

