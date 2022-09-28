OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 355,000,000
2-8-6
(two, eight, six)
3-5-4-4
(three, five, four, four)
0-2-8-6-2
(zero, two, eight, six, two)
Estimated jackpot: 300,000,000
