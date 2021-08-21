OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $270 million
1-5-9
(one, five, nine)
7-3-0-9
(seven, three, zero, nine)
4-7-3-0-3
(four, seven, three, zero, three)
Estimated jackpot: $290 million
