OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $270 million

Pick 3 Midday

1-5-9

(one, five, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

7-3-0-9

(seven, three, zero, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

4-7-3-0-3

(four, seven, three, zero, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $290 million

