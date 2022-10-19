OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000
0-9-7
(zero, nine, seven)
9-3-4-2
(nine, three, four, two)
4-5-5-9-1
(four, five, five, nine, one)
Estimated jackpot: 508,000,000
In Other News
1
Fairfield Twp. police officers resign after incident in which they did...
2
Here are the new attractions coming to Kings Island in 2023
3
Area farms host festivals, offer items for sale to celebrate fall...
4
In planning annual budget, Butler County leaders warn of potential...
5
Hamilton makes it easy for visitors, residents navigating city’s urban...