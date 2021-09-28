OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
4-2-2
(four, two, two)
9-9-6-0
(nine, nine, six, zero)
1-2-6-5-4
(one, two, six, five, four)
Estimated jackpot: $570 million
In Other News
1
‘It’s tragic’: Police, coroner’s office still investigating fiery crash
2
Police investigating two Friday shootings in Hamilton and Middletown
3
Fiona, Bibi hit it off with new hippo at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical...
4
Tip leads to search for man missing for 10 years in Butler County
5
‘Have a Plan B ready’: Butler County schools continue working in...