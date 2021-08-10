OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $208 million
3-5-8
(three, five, eight)
2-5-3-5
(two, five, three, five)
6-9-2-6-2
(six, nine, two, six, two)
Estimated jackpot: $241 million
