journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

9-8-1

(nine, eight, one)

Pick 4 Midday

4-0-5-8

(four, zero, five, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

9-1-4-6-2

(nine, one, four, six, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 198,000,000

In Other News
1
Video: Miami University’s summer break sees $169M of new construction
2
Search for Kara Hyde, missing Hamilton woman, continues
3
Economic indicators show county weathering tough financial times
4
Hamilton City Council to consider new Tobacco Retail License this week
5
Organist David Castillo to perform at Holy Trinity
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top