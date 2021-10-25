OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
9-4-5
(nine, four, five)
5-3-9-6
(five, three, nine, six)
5-3-4-8-6
(five, three, four, eight, six)
Estimated jackpot: $93 million
In Other News
1
Cleveland-Cliffs reports record third quarter; stocks skyrocket
2
Butler Tech opens new truck driver license testing site to speed more...
3
Major Butler County police agencies seek funds for new body cameras
4
Painful memory leads to new U.S. map in Fairfield school playground
5
High school football playoffs: First-round games for Butler County...