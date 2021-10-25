journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Midday

9-4-5

(nine, four, five)

Pick 4 Midday

5-3-9-6

(five, three, nine, six)

Pick 5 Midday

5-3-4-8-6

(five, three, four, eight, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $93 million

In Other News
1
Cleveland-Cliffs reports record third quarter; stocks skyrocket
2
Butler Tech opens new truck driver license testing site to speed more...
3
Major Butler County police agencies seek funds for new body cameras
4
Painful memory leads to new U.S. map in Fairfield school playground
5
High school football playoffs: First-round games for Butler County...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top