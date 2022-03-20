Hamburger icon
news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $39 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-0-4

(six, zero, four)

Pick 4 Midday

0-3-2-6

(zero, three, two, six)

Pick 5 Midday

4-3-3-2-5

(four, three, three, two, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $156 million

