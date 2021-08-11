OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $225 million

Pick 3 Midday

8-5-6

(eight, five, six)

Pick 4 Midday

3-1-0-3

(three, one, zero, three)

Pick 5 Midday

1-4-6-2-8

(one, four, six, two, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $241 million

