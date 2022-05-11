OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $99 million
7-3-8
(seven, three, eight)
0-8-6-8
(zero, eight, six, eight)
6-2-2-2-3
(six, two, two, two, three)
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
In Other News
1
Utility bills in Monroe to include survey regarding area’s future
2
Hamilton police identify all victims in FOP Lodge stabbing
3
The 80s Block Party in Hamilton to raise funds for area animal adoption...
4
$5 million in pandemic relief money will pay for work on Butler County...
5
Xenia woman killed, man seriously hurt after being thrown from Warren...