By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $99 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-3-8

(seven, three, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

0-8-6-8

(zero, eight, six, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

6-2-2-2-3

(six, two, two, two, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

