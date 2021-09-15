journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 58 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $405 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-9-5

(three, nine, five)

Pick 4 Midday

1-7-8-7

(one, seven, eight, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

6-3-0-6-2

(six, three, zero, six, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

