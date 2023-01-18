OH Lottery

BreakingNews
Dayton man killed in pedestrian crash on Ohio 129 in Liberty Twp.
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-1-0

(three, one, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

4-5-0-7

(four, five, zero, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

2-9-9-6-7

(two, nine, nine, six, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000

