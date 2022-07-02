journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 370,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

6-5-9

(six, five, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

8-7-0-2

(eight, seven, zero, two)

Pick 5 Midday

9-7-4-3-9

(nine, seven, four, three, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

In Other News
1
Lakota ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign crucial due to inflation, organizers...
2
Power grid serving most of Indiana at ‘high risk of energy emergencies’...
3
Mama hippo on ‘birth watch’ as Cincinnati Zoo preps for Fiona’s sibling
4
Top local news for Friday, July 1, 2022
5
Taste of Belgium opens at Liberty Center
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top