OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 370,000,000
6-5-9
(six, five, nine)
8-7-0-2
(eight, seven, zero, two)
9-7-4-3-9
(nine, seven, four, three, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
