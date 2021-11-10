journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-5-7

(seven, five, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

8-5-6-0

(eight, five, six, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

0-1-8-6-3

(zero, one, eight, six, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $160 million

In Other News
1
Longtime Monroe police officer dies; was a Korean War veteran
2
Man faces felonious assault charge after Warren Co. teen shot in the...
3
Butler County Veterans Day events set for Thursday
4
Student vaccines: Some area schools taking hands-off approach
5
Fairfield Twp. veterans committee to honor one of its own at Veterans...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top