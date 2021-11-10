OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
7-5-7
(seven, five, seven)
8-5-6-0
(eight, five, six, zero)
0-1-8-6-3
(zero, one, eight, six, three)
Estimated jackpot: $160 million
