OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $187 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-4-1

(seven, four, one)

Pick 4 Midday

0-9-0-1

(zero, nine, zero, one)

Pick 5 Midday

0-1-8-8-2

(zero, one, eight, eight, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $400 million

