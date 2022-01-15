OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $347 million

Pick 5 Midday

6-8-4-9-4

(six, eight, four, nine, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $48 million

