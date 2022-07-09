journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 440,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

2-5-6

(two, five, six)

Pick 4 Midday

5-3-6-5

(five, three, six, five)

Pick 5 Midday

3-2-2-8-3

(three, two, two, eight, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000

In Other News
1
Model T Ford Club’s tour week of events to be at Spooky Nook Champion...
2
Development of downtown Middletown buildings could create housing...
3
Mason church celebrates Christmas in July with craft event
4
Global frisbee tournament to boost Warren County economy
5
Hamilton Fairfield Antique and Classic Car Parade to include hundreds...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top