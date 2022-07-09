OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 440,000,000
2-5-6
(two, five, six)
5-3-6-5
(five, three, six, five)
3-2-2-8-3
(three, two, two, eight, three)
Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000
