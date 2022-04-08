OH Lottery

BreakingNews
Ex-Hamilton chiropractor sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for sex crimes
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

Pick 3 Midday

8-9-2

(eight, nine, two)

Pick 4 Midday

0-9-3-1

(zero, nine, three, one)

Pick 5 Midday

3-0-4-5-1

(three, zero, four, five, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $268 million

