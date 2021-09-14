OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $383 million
4-3-9
(four, three, nine)
6-9-6-6
(six, nine, six, six)
2-2-8-8-8
(two, two, eight, eight, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $432 million
In Other News
1
Police: Two men assaulted, truck stolen during early-morning robbery in
2
Richards Pizza looks to expand in Hamilton with tacos and more seating
3
Amazon announces 3,000 new jobs coming to Greater Cincinnati
4
I-75 closures coming this week in Butler County
5
Lakota board votes 3-2 to approve settlement for former Lakota East...