OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $383 million

Pick 3 Midday

4-3-9

(four, three, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

6-9-6-6

(six, nine, six, six)

Pick 5 Midday

2-2-8-8-8

(two, two, eight, eight, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

