journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

9-6-1

(nine, six, one)

Pick 4 Midday

5-1-3-4

(five, one, three, four)

Pick 5 Midday

9-0-3-0-4

(nine, zero, three, zero, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 159,000,000

In Other News
1
Former Bengals star Ickey Woods to speak at ‘Celebrating Self’ lunch at...
2
Sorg Opera House to feature variety of music through the fall
3
Over-capacity Cincinnati pet shelter says ‘name your price’
4
Butler and Warren counties have strong ties to the Underground Railroad
5
Hamilton 7-year-old battling rare brain disease
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top