OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000
9-6-1
(nine, six, one)
5-1-3-4
(five, one, three, four)
9-0-3-0-4
(nine, zero, three, zero, four)
Estimated jackpot: 159,000,000
In Other News
1
Former Bengals star Ickey Woods to speak at ‘Celebrating Self’ lunch at...
2
Sorg Opera House to feature variety of music through the fall
3
Over-capacity Cincinnati pet shelter says ‘name your price’
4
Butler and Warren counties have strong ties to the Underground Railroad
5
Hamilton 7-year-old battling rare brain disease