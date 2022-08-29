OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 153,000,000
8-4-8
(eight, four, eight)
6-8-2-6
(six, eight, two, six)
3-8-3-3-8
(three, eight, three, three, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 124,000,000
