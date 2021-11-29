OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
6-8-1
(six, eight, one)
8-3-5-7
(eight, three, five, seven)
8-4-6-0-9
(eight, four, six, zero, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $253 million
