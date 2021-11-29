OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-8-1

(six, eight, one)

Pick 4 Midday

8-3-5-7

(eight, three, five, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

8-4-6-0-9

(eight, four, six, zero, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $253 million

