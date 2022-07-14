OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: 480,000,000
3-6-6
(three, six, six)
6-4-6-2
(six, four, six, two)
7-9-1-6-9
(seven, nine, one, six, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000
In Other News
1
Nuxhall Scholars named, all 26 to be honored at event this month
2
6 things you won’t want to miss at The Ohio Challenge hot air balloon...
3
Drivers in West Chester urged to lock cars after numerous thefts
4
Attorney says city forgot about some residents in Anthony Wayne...
5
COVID-19 relief fund recipients: Money will benefit many Butler County...