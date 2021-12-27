OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

Pick 3 Midday

1-9-1

(one, nine, one)

Pick 4 Midday

2-5-5-1

(two, five, five, one)

Pick 5 Midday

0-8-5-1-2

(zero, eight, five, one, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $416 million

