OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
4-1-9
(four, one, nine)
4-9-6-5
(four, nine, six, five)
7-6-8-2-2
(seven, six, eight, two, two)
Estimated jackpot: $370 million
