OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Pick 3 Midday

4-1-9

(four, one, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

4-9-6-5

(four, nine, six, five)

Pick 5 Midday

7-6-8-2-2

(seven, six, eight, two, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $370 million

